Your View: Mattingly, not Pope Francis, stokes flames over religion he neither shares nor understands

On July 24, your paper carried a syndicated column by Terry Mattingly with the syndicated headline: “Pope stokes flames of Catholic worship wars.” Contrary to the headline, Mattingly is the real stoker or, more accurately, the real blowhard. Although the article claims to be about Pope Francis’ decision to limit the use of the Latin mass because of its divisiveness, Mattingly’s third paragraph contains a totally unrelated comment about the decision by a British bishop to provide “pastoral care and concern to the Catholic LGBT community.” Exactly how providing pastoral care and concern to anybody has anything to do with the Latin Mass is never explained. Also never mentioned is the fact that he has never been a Catholic and has no significant worship experience with the ritual he defends. As a cradle Catholic who grew to adulthood before Vatican II, I can honestly say that the experience of worshiping in a language one did not use was deadening, inevitably inducing the soul to travel far from the spiritual precincts it was expected to attend all those Sundays, all those years. Pope John XXIII and the Vatican II Council helped liberate the church from forms that had become meaningless and helped build an institution which was a more open, tolerant and ecumenical institution. There are forces in and outside the church that have contempt for Pope Francis and his efforts to keep the church’s connection to the lessons and learning behind the council’s teaching. Using the issue of the Latin mass is part of their arsenal. Although the Pope has his supporters even in the American hierarchy, his primary support is the people in the pews. Their existence plays no role in Mattingly’s fevered and biased screed.