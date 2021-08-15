Your View: Markers secured for two African Americans with Bristol roots

We were inspired by the wonderful editorial about the Norton Little League All-Stars in the Sunday, August 8, 2021, edition of the Bristol Herald Courier! These stories, along with many others, have been sadly lost in time. We, too, are wondering “where is the historical marker?” and support any efforts by the Wise County Virginia Historical Society or the city of Norton to pursue a marker to honor this forgotten legacy.

The Bristol Historical Association (BHA), with community support, successfully applied for Virginia Department of Historic Resources markers recognizing the significance of two distinguished African Americans with deep roots in Bristol. The first, Charles Spurgeon Johnson, was born in Bristol, Virginia, and rose to become a distinguished scholar of race relations and the first African American president of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. The second marker recognizes the important historic and cultural contributions of Lee Street Baptist Church, which was founded by formerly enslaved people and led for many years by Charles Spurgeon Johnson’s father, the Reverend Charles Henry Johnson. The Bristol Historical Association is hosting a dedication ceremony for both markers at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park.

It is important that stories about our region’s rich heritage be told, shared and honored. If you are interested in becoming a part of this initiative and/or joining the BHA, please visit www.bristolhistoricalassociation.com.