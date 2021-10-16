Your View: Lock up your guns

“It’s not about owning guns. It’s about being responsible for safe gun storage.”

On May 15, 2017, 4-year-old Cole Clark shot and killed himself with a loaded handgun that was left in his reach by his home-based child care provider. On June 6, a 3-year-old boy shot and killed himself with a handgun in Halifax, Virginia, and on August 2, an 8-year-old boy in Roanoke, Virginia unintentionally shot and killed himself in a neighbor’s home. We could keep going, but with 369 unintentional shootings by children in the United States in 2020 and at least 272 so far this year, there are too many to list here.

We write you today as concerned parents, child safety professionals and community members. These children were injured or killed for one reason — because firearm owners failed to store their weapons safely and responsibly, inaccessible to children in their care.

Child Care Aware of Virginia implores the public to store firearms locked, unloaded, and out of the reach of children, with ammunition stored in a separate, locked location. Children as young as 2 years old have the strength and curiosity to pull a trigger. It is the responsibility of all gun owners to ensure their firearm is never accessible to children. It’s not about owning guns. It’s about being responsible for safe gun storage.