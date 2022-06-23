Your View | Liberals are angry at your cows

America is in a world of hurt. Biden and his buddies are driving south in the northbound lane.

Trump gave us $2 gas. Biden has given us $5-$10 gas. Anyone with half a brain knows $2 gas is better.

With that in mind, I’ve compiled a list of tips and suggestions to help us survive the Biden train wreck.

1. Illegal immigrants will soon outnumber Americans. Learn to speak Spanish.

2. If the war in Ukraine ends tomorrow, gas prices will continue to go higher. Biden will blame little green men in UFOs.

3. Money is not the answer. Congress has already spent all the money in the world. It was not enough.

4. At some point, the woke will admit that Trump was a great president. This will happen about the time Elvis gives a concert aboard the Titanic.

5. Cancel that trip to Disney World. The woke sent Mickey Mouse for gender identity training.

6. If you cannot afford an electric car, buy a horse or mule. It is a long walk to Walmart.

7. Food prices are headed for the moon. Stock up on peanut butter and pinto beans.

8. If you can find one at a decent price, buy a Sherman tank and park it in your yard. When things get bad, hungry bureaucrats will come after your peanut butter and pinto beans.

9. And then there’s global warming. If you are a farmer or rancher, tell your cows they are not allowed to poop near the creek. Liberals are already angry at your cows.

God bless America.