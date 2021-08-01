 Skip to main content
Your View: LA Times, Herald Courier finally say something good about Trump, Operation Warp Speed
Pigs are flying and hell is starting to freeze over! The LA Times in an editorial published in the July 24 Bristol Herald Courier actually said something positive about Donald Trump. In the Times piece “It’s time to get tough on COVID vaccine evaders,” was the following quote: [are you sitting down?] “Making matters worse are the Republican commentators, activists and lawmakers who have taken an antagonistic position on vaccines rather than celebrating them as the triumph of the one pandemic initiative for which the former president deserves legitimate bragging rights.” There it is folks, after four-and-a-half years of constant criticism, something good has been said about Trump and his Operation Warp Speed initiative. I can go to my heavenly reward a happy man.

