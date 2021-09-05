Your View: In response to Roger Watson’s college debt opinion piece

I wholeheartedly agree with Roger Watson’s opinion piece on college fees. It’s criminal the way they sneak in those fees, and next to near impossible to get out of them. Even worse, and at the graduate level, liberal arts departments are admitting students in record numbers. Some Ph.D. students I worked with at the University of Alabama didn’t even have advisers. The professors just know they have to admit so many to get certain state and federal funds. They do so knowing these grad students have ZERO business in graduate school but bring them in, mostly unfunded, resulting in them having to take out loans just to live. Once enrolled, if funded, the department then works the graduate student 40+ hours weekly all the while expecting them to maintain 4.0 GPAs and conduct independent research. I’ve seen grad students lose their families over these instances, and, sadly, I almost did too.
Lastly Roger, stop with the jokes about Christmas debt getting paid off or last year’s Disney vacation. Despite my agreeing with you on the fees, I find your jokes to lack empathy and humility. I worked years in funeral homes barely scraping by before going to school only to come out with a degree I feel I got tricked into getting. On top of that, I’m 80K in debt and 99% of the jobs I qualify for (with my advanced degree) pay no more than 40K a year. I’ve got two kids, but can barely see them when working full-time. I went for that degree to avoid barely seeing them! Please show a little more empathy, Roger, for those of us struggling. If you choose not to, I think we should talk about it in an octagon.