Your View: In response to Roger Watson’s college debt opinion piece

I wholeheartedly agree with Roger Watson’s opinion piece on college fees. It’s criminal the way they sneak in those fees, and next to near impossible to get out of them. Even worse, and at the graduate level, liberal arts departments are admitting students in record numbers. Some Ph.D. students I worked with at the University of Alabama didn’t even have advisers. The professors just know they have to admit so many to get certain state and federal funds. They do so knowing these grad students have ZERO business in graduate school but bring them in, mostly unfunded, resulting in them having to take out loans just to live. Once enrolled, if funded, the department then works the graduate student 40+ hours weekly all the while expecting them to maintain 4.0 GPAs and conduct independent research. I’ve seen grad students lose their families over these instances, and, sadly, I almost did too.