Your View | Ignoring common sense on COVID defies understanding

Recently a former colleague wrote about Ballad and unvaccinated workers.

I have been a vaccine advocate since high school science class, even if I don’t fully understand the science. In all aspects of our lives we embrace technology we don’t understand. When I “signed-up” to be a health care worker in 1974, I understood clearly that we were to adhere to “best-practices” and edicts that allowed us to learn at the bedside and care for folks, and we were expected to share our knowledge with all.

So, we wash our hands for the allotted time with the prescribed cleaners, wear masks, gloves and PPE for our patients, their families, our fellow workers, and for our families and friends. Additionally as we agreed to be a part of society, our neighborhood, town, state, the U.S., we have certain responsibilities so we can benefit from society, and not just take from it.

Frankly, if we don’t want to abide by these rules, we are free to leave, live in isolation on a mountain, a lonely creek or in the desert.

The current situation is not that different from other evolving contagious medical issues. The difference is the insistence that selfish “personal freedoms” are more important than the possibility of spreading a noxious virus. I hear “only old people are dying.” And “only 10 people have died of COVID-19.”

Even a family member who spent a week out of work hospitalized with it are adamantly against the vaccine, and she cares for an 88-year-old frail relative. She will not take my advice, and sadly nor will many members of our health care community.

I do not understand.