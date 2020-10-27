Your View: Here are my election predictions

The election of 2020 is underway and already there’s a lot of head knocking, hair pulling, eye gouging, lying, cheating and stealing.

The Democrats say they have a big tent and there’s room for anyone who wants Trump kicked out of office and his supporters put in jail. Republicans say those idiots will need a big tent to hold all the socialists, communists, Marxists, Antifa and left wing radicals who throw rocks at the police and burn down cities.

Democrats say Trump is using the coronavirus to kill us all. Republicans say Joe Biden is running on one headlight and thinks North Carolina is someplace in Minnesota.

Here’s my prediction. When the votes are counted, Trump will be ahead and the Republicans will say, “Trump’s the winner!” But the Democrats will yell, “Not so fast! There are a lot of ballots that haven’t been counted!”

The Dems will find ballots that haven’t been counted. All those votes will be for Biden. Then somebody will yell, “Hey! That’s my uncle voting for Biden, and my uncle died 40 years ago! And there are an awful lot of votes signed by John Deere Tractor and Turnip Green!”

At that point fistfights will break out, each side will file about a million lawsuits and the matter will end up at the Supreme Court.