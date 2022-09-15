 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Had enough? Vote GOP to drain the swamp

I found it very ironic yesterday (Tuesday) that the out-of-touch Biden-crats in Washington were partying on the White House lawn while the stock market plummeted. They celebrated a falsely named “Inflation Reduction Act” that increases government spending and will only cause inflation to skyrocket, robbing working people of their earnings.

Had enough? Then vote straight Republican on Election Day to drain the swamp and get rid of the Pelosi-gators and the Schumer-gators and stop China Joe Biden’s destruction of our nation.

