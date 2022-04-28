Your View: Griffith's respect for science is selective

Morgan Griffith’s essay, just printed in the Herald Courier, claims that science supports his criticism of President Biden. I would love to see Rep. Griffith applying science as a guide, but it is just not his habit.

He claims that migrants crossing the border are bringing COVID-19, when the scientists have shown that COVID was spread more by those like Griffith who dismissed the masks and rode regularly on jets around the country.

He claims a concern for public health, yet thousands of people in our district have died unnecessarily while he has spent a considerable portion of his time (which our tax dollars pay for) harassing our best virus experts. As far as I can tell, Griffith never encouraged vaccinations or masks, even though the science shows those have saved lives.

He goes on and on about a “flood” of Mexican immigrants when they are less than 3% of his constituents. There is no evidence they are harming the economy of Southwest Virginia.

Respect for science would require Griffith to stop defending oil and coal companies, accept human-caused climate change and work to address it for the sake of his poorest constituents. Respect for the truth would lead him to admit publicly that there is no evidence Trump won the 2020 election. He could step away from the pro-Putin pundits like [Tucker] Carlson who dismiss photographic evidence of brutality by a dictator Trump has claimed as a friend and a genius.

Griffith is showing himself to be quite willing to believe — or at least condone — the conspiracy theories that get the most campaign donations, or avoid Trump’s anger. So Griffith’s most dangerous flaw, it would seem, is a lack of courage.

What a tragedy to live in constant fear of a failed real estate developer in Florida.