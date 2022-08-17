Your View | Griffith’s statement is a typical knee-jerk reaction

If you need an example of “knee jerk reaction,” look no further than Morgan Griffith’s statement of Aug. 9, demanding an explanation by the FBI and Department of Justice for their search of Trump’s Mar-a-Largo estate — which he released less than 24 hours after the event with absolutely no justification for his request.

First of all, as Griffith well knows, both the FBI and DOJ have a firm policy against discussions of ongoing investigations. Would he approve those organizations releasing details of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s interactions with minors before any charges are placed?

Secondly, all the justifications (specific crimes being violated, specific documents being looked for, etc.) for the search are contained in the warrant — signed by a federal judge — which Trump has in his possession. If Griffith wants details, why doesn’t he ask his good friend Donald to release the warrant, then he — and the public — would know why the search occurred.

Thirdly, Griffith thinks justification is needed because Trump is an ex-president, who he apparently believes is above the law. Is Griffith going to complain about every search warrant used by federal officials? Good luck on his getting involved if one of his constituent’s home gets searched.

This tirade by Griffith comes on the heels of his August 8 Weekly Newsletter in which he blatantly misrepresents the Inflation Reduction Act bill passed by Congress. He states that it will raise taxes, failing to mention that the tax hike is on wealthy corporations making more than $1 billion in profits and on individuals making more than $400,000. He voted against this bill which could have lowered drug (including insulin) prices across the board and states (with absolutely no proof) that controlling drug costs would reduce the number of treatments and cures available to patients.

Beware those whose biggest donors are from the pharmaceutical industry.