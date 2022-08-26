Your View | Griffith has got to go; vote for Taysha DeVaughn

Taysha DeVaughn is running for Congress. However, I have known her long before she decided to run as the Democratic challenger against Morgan Griffith.

Taysha is a regional organizer, mother and leader who uses her family values and expertise to take care of her neighbors. I met Taysha as the organizer in Big Stone Gap. In my hometown, her work in several regional programs, including Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid and Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, to feed our community, guarantee access to clean water and air, and engage with local and national leaders on our behalf has me certain that she is the leader we need in this moment.

I do not know Griffith personally. It would be hard to, given his infrequent visits around his district. The bigger issue, however, is that I do not know anything he has accomplished for our region. He is known best for voting against certifying the 2020 election and his failed attempt to destroy the Affordable Care Act and strip thousands in our region of their health care.

It is an easy choice this November. Griffith has got to go.