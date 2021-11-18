 Skip to main content
Your View | Griffith disingenuous on infrastructure bill
Other than pandering to his Trumpian constituents, our Ninth District congressman is useless to the rest of us. In his recent op-ed, Griffith’s trashing of the infrastructure bill is full of misinformation and scare tactics.

Besides improving the safety of our roads and bridges, this bill’s promise includes upgrading the electric grid, cleaning up contaminated waters — including drinking water — and developing measures to help with increased flooding and wildfires.

Griffith is preparing us with his intention of not supporting the reconciliation bill, using the false explanation that it will enable people to not work and to fear their taxes will be raised.

Universal child care will do the opposite and make it possible for parents to be in the workplace. Taxes that may increase are on the wealthy, the super rich who often pay no taxes. This is a “just” proposal that benefits all Americans.

The congressman’s positions consistently support the dying coal industry, along with his refusal to do anything productive about climate change. The threat of disasters from increasing floods and wildfires, along with health issues related to environmental pollution, are already serious concerns for many of his own constituents.

The bottom line, Congressman, is that your focus is in giving a pass to the wealthy so that they don’t have to pay their fair share. Can’t you at least be more respectful to all of us in the Ninth District and offer more facts about things that directly affect the quality of our lives?

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

