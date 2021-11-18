Your View | Griffith disingenuous on infrastructure bill

Other than pandering to his Trumpian constituents, our Ninth District congressman is useless to the rest of us. In his recent op-ed, Griffith’s trashing of the infrastructure bill is full of misinformation and scare tactics.

Besides improving the safety of our roads and bridges, this bill’s promise includes upgrading the electric grid, cleaning up contaminated waters — including drinking water — and developing measures to help with increased flooding and wildfires.

Griffith is preparing us with his intention of not supporting the reconciliation bill, using the false explanation that it will enable people to not work and to fear their taxes will be raised.

Universal child care will do the opposite and make it possible for parents to be in the workplace. Taxes that may increase are on the wealthy, the super rich who often pay no taxes. This is a “just” proposal that benefits all Americans.

The congressman’s positions consistently support the dying coal industry, along with his refusal to do anything productive about climate change. The threat of disasters from increasing floods and wildfires, along with health issues related to environmental pollution, are already serious concerns for many of his own constituents.

The bottom line, Congressman, is that your focus is in giving a pass to the wealthy so that they don’t have to pay their fair share. Can’t you at least be more respectful to all of us in the Ninth District and offer more facts about things that directly affect the quality of our lives?