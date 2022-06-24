Your View | Get your head out of the Fox Newshole

At what point, if ever, will these Trump supporters get their heads out of their Fox Newshole and stop living under the banner of “Ignorance is Bliss”?

I shudder to think what would be happening right now if the Democrats were spearheading this massive lie and moving their cronies onto the election overview roles to “ensure all is fair.” There is no question the Republicans are more armed, and as far as Jan 6 goes to show, ready to take on the enemy.

Both political parties are failing the American majority. Extreme left/right agendas are dominating the news. We are fed a constant stream of propaganda, outright lies, and social media BS tailored to whatever our political leanings are. We no longer lean, we are hardened in our views, by a steamroller of opinionated, slanted stories designed to keep us on their channels and to increase their profits regardless of its impact on society.

Democracy does not mean happiness for everyone. You win some, you lose some, and you accept the outcome and move forward. Like a ship, Democracy, when healthy, continues to cut through rough seas. Right now the ship is floundering.