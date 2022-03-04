Your View | Extending caution lights may reduce red light risks

In reference to Mr. Cowan’s well taken comments about people running red lights — and having survived several near misses myself — I wonder if extending the time for caution lights should be considered?
I have read the average time for caution lights should be just over four seconds, but it seems to me the times in this area are way short of that.
Giving your view
The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.
» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.
» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.
» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.
» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.
» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!