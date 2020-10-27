Your View: Diana Harshbarger is the clear choice

Our nation is divided. We are seeing partisan attacks from the left against our President who is quick to counter. Congress is in gridlock. Now more than ever we need folks in Congress who will work to pass legislation and get results done for the American people.

Diana Harshbarger is that person. She is a small business owner of over 30 years and has a healthcare background. We are lucky in Tennessee’s First District to have such a qualified person emerge to run and continue to build on the work that Congressman Phil Roe has done for the district.

If you want someone who will represent us and get things done, I encourage you to join me in voting for Diana Harshbarger this November.