Your View: Cownose rays are being scapegoated
Your View: Cownose rays are being scapegoated

Thank you for the recent article about oyster restoration success. “State and Partners Celebrate Virginia Oyster Restoration Project’s Success” (Dec. 6).

It mentions the “bumpy start” the Great Wicomico had when the reefs were initially seeded due to cownose rays. The rays are native to the bay, and have co-existed with oysters here since time immemorial. Oysters have been found to actually constitute a very small fraction of cownose rays’ diet, yet they have been scapegoated for the decline in the oyster population.

The area where the Wicomico had been seeded juts out in the bay, and so was largely unavoidable by the rays. As Bay Weekly notes, in an article entitled, “Cownose Rays Return”: “‘Both oyster restoration and aquaculture efforts placed large numbers of small single oysters out where rays could eat them like popcorn,’ explains Smithsonian Environment Research Center scientist Matt Ogburn. ‘By modifying how oysters are planted on shellfish beds (i.e., oyster spat set on shell), predation has been minimized.’ The historic decline of oysters in the Bay seems to have more to do with excessive harvesting and pollution than with rays” https://bayweekly.com/cownose-rays-return/

You can learn more about cownose rays, and the campaign to protect them, at Save the Rays: http://savetheraysmd.org/

