Your View | County, Abingdon should cooperate to find funding for courthouse parking facility

The May 1, Herald Courier story, “Final Verdict,” which focused on the renovation of the Washington County Virginia Courthouse in Abingdon, included statements by two Board of Supervisors members who felt that the town of Abingdon needed to step up and provide a parking facility for the remodeled complex.

The tone of those comments suggested that the Board of Supervisors is doing Abingdon a favor by renovating the existing facility and not relocating the court to the former Kmart store. I would remind the gentleman that that decision was the result of a countywide referendum in which 70% of the 17,000 Washington County voters indicated they wanted the courthouse to remain at its historic downtown Abingdon location, even if it meant raising property taxes.

As a former mayor of Abingdon, I feel compelled to remind the supervisors that the citizens of Abingdon are also citizens of Washington County, and that we do pay county taxes. Approximately 40% of all tax revenues received by Washington County originate within the town. The 8,000 Abingdon residents will be paying our share of the debt service on the renovated facility.

The town of Abingdon recently invested $12 million in the Meadows Sports Complex. The majority of children using that facility, and other Abingdon recreational venues, are residents of Washington County. I applaud the Board of Supervisors for contributing $200,000 to support that project, but it is a small portion of the annual operating cost of Abingdon’s recreation programs which include the Coomes Recreation Center, and the Creeper Trail. It is also less than the annual sales and property tax revenues the county will receive from the Meadows Business Center.

Those of us who have served in local government understand the things that make our town, and county a great place to live are not free. They come with a price tag, and revenues must be found to pay the bills.

A new parking garage near the courthouse would be very desirable, but paying for it will be a challenge for both town and county.

I encourage our local government representatives to work cooperatively to explore alternatives such as the new Federal Infrastructure Program as a source of financing for the project.