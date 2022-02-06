Your View | Collapsed Pittsburgh bridge has rich national, personal history

Many things in my life have concerned the very bridge that the nation is commenting on, the Forbes Street Bridge, that recently collapsed in Pittsburgh.

I used to cross that bridge to go to church. I crossed it in a streetcar and later in a bus. I sometimes walked across it coming home from high school. I walked out to the middle of it one day and dropped a model airplane off of it and then hiked down into the hollow to retrieve it.

All my life when I picture a parent telling a child, “And I suppose if your friend jumped off a bridge, you’d do it too!” the Forbes Street bridge is the very bridge that I picture for that.

Sometimes I would go down under the bridge. We would be up high above the creek where the underside of the bridge is not far above our heads. We would play there and listen to the loud traffic clamoring just above us.

That bridge was within sight of the corner of Forbes Street and Braddock Avenue. My grandfather built the first house on Celeron Street just two blocks away. Once in fifth grade I headed for school without my $3 for my violin lesson. I crossed Forbes Street just as a streetcar was coming. I looked down in the slot on the streetcar track and saw some money. I had time to scoot back and pick up the bills. When I unfolded them, I found that there were three dollar bills — just the amount I needed.

For the last three decades in West Virginia, I have taught my history students about that same corner, when we learned about Gen. Braddock and Gen. John Forbes marching to attack Fort Duquesne.

It seems I cannot get away from Forbes and Braddock, and the Forbes Street bridge. It is a lifetime part of all of us who grew up near Frick Park. One of the last times I crossed that bridge was following my brother’s casket to the cemetery.