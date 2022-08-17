Your View | ‘Christian Nationalist’ is not a slur

I heard recently that the left is calling us Christians who are patriotic and waving our flags Christian Nationalists. Of course, that is meant to be a derogatory slanderous name. But is it? Not in your life.

Let’s break it down. Christian is a person who has committed their life to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Yes, many call themselves Christians because they either are from a family of believers or just have had the privilege to be born in the good old U.S.A.

Nationalists are people who love their country, they are proud of their country, it is #1 in their eyes and support it with all their might.

Is this supposed to be a bad thing? Well, it is to those who degrade our image, who espouse hate and violence. By the way, I respectfully ask those who feel this way pack up and leave America. There are plenty of other countries who will welcome you with open arms because of your hatred for America. No one is keeping you here but yourselves.

On a side note, and what most people are talking about, concerns what happened when the Biden Administration FBI raided, using gestapo tactics, President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home with a search warrant that was absolutely unnecessary as it was being discussed with Trump’s lawyers at that time.

Trump was cooperating. But the Democrats needed some drama to make it look criminal against Trump. However, the outcome of that Democrat political move to try to destroy President Trump has now energized Trump and his base even more.

In my opinion, the Republicans will have a huge over-the-top win this coming November. That does not mean Republican voters should slack off, but do the opposite and flood the poles. Vote November 8.