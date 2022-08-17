 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | ‘Christian Nationalist’ is not a slur

  • 0

I heard recently that the left is calling us Christians who are patriotic and waving our flags Christian Nationalists. Of course, that is meant to be a derogatory slanderous name. But is it? Not in your life.

Let’s break it down. Christian is a person who has committed their life to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Yes, many call themselves Christians because they either are from a family of believers or just have had the privilege to be born in the good old U.S.A.

Nationalists are people who love their country, they are proud of their country, it is #1 in their eyes and support it with all their might.

Is this supposed to be a bad thing? Well, it is to those who degrade our image, who espouse hate and violence. By the way, I respectfully ask those who feel this way pack up and leave America. There are plenty of other countries who will welcome you with open arms because of your hatred for America. No one is keeping you here but yourselves.

People are also reading…

On a side note, and what most people are talking about, concerns what happened when the Biden Administration FBI raided, using gestapo tactics, President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home with a search warrant that was absolutely unnecessary as it was being discussed with Trump’s lawyers at that time.

Trump was cooperating. But the Democrats needed some drama to make it look criminal against Trump. However, the outcome of that Democrat political move to try to destroy President Trump has now energized Trump and his base even more.

In my opinion, the Republicans will have a huge over-the-top win this coming November. That does not mean Republican voters should slack off, but do the opposite and flood the poles. Vote November 8.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Griffith’s statement is a typical knee-jerk reaction

For an example of “knee jerk reaction,” look no further than Morgan Griffith’s statement Aug. 9 demanding an explanation for the FBI and Department of Justice's search of Trump’s Mar-a-Largo estate — released less than 24 hours after the event with absolutely no justification.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts