Your View: Casino backers have most to gain

In view of the recent media campaign in favor of the proposed casino, it is alarming that so little is said of any opposition. Some would have us believe this venture will be a golden goose for the area. Having heard this song and dance so many times over the years, it is easy to say that isn’t the way it works. We are told that this will create good-paying jobs in great numbers. Yeah, right. Heard it before. Let’s take a closer look. Who are the real winners here? Of course, up front, are the investors, Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy. And, of course, their bought-and-paid for politicians Bill Carrico, Israel O’Quinn and Ralph Northam. With over a half-million dollars in campaign contributions in less than six months, is it any wonder the required bill sailed through the legislature with such ease? Winners will also include anyone looking to sell out to investors from other areas and those golden people who have placed themselves in position to be of use politically. The losers? Anyone who loves this area and wants to continue living here. As property values are arbitrarily raised, our taxes will increase. The cost of living will increase as more mega-rich investors invade as they did 30 years ago. The “good-paying jobs?” Those won’t go to people from this area. Space prevents details, but this is an old story. Before voting in favor of what will benefit few and harm the rest, keep one thing in mind: the “leaders” who are telling you this is the way out of the financial mess are the same ones that created the mess. Perhaps Bristolians would be better served by voting for less self-serving leadership.