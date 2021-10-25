 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: California is the problem
0 comments
default

Your View: California is the problem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

California has made some crazy decisions.

They passed a law that said only those stealing over $1,000 would be charged with a crime. As a result Walgreen had to shut down stores because of all the stealing.

Because California is controlled by environmentalist the craziest thing California did was recently passing new tougher emissions standards for tractor trailers. As a result a record number of cargo ships are stuck outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. According to www.thelastrefuge.com and www.skywatchtv.com the backlog at the ports in California is a consequence of new tougher emissions standards that prevent about half of the nation’s tractor trailer rigs from entering the state of a California. This nationwide supply problem is California's fault. However the federal government has the right to overrule the new emissions standards because the federal government has the constitutional control over commerce between states. Most are wrongly saying it's the result of a shortage of trucks and drivers. This crisis is brought to you by California environmentalist new tougher state EPA rules blocking older trucks that don't comply with their new tougher emissions from driving in the state. This will harm smaller businesses.

Billion dollar businesses saw this supply chain crisis coming and diverted their goods to other ports. Some say the supply crisis in California was done by design and was another tactic to scare the masses.

The Bible says in the last days dangerous times would come and the devil uses fear of death to enslave people. People need to choose freedom over safety. Because Hell is real, the most scary and dangerous thing one can do this Halloween is reject Jesus and his free gift of salvation. Real actual eternal freedom and safety can only found in Jesus and his blood covering your sin.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters To The Editor

Your View | A response from Canada

An item in your publication misrepresents Canada’s forest management and how toilet paper is made. Canada’s approach will always be about balance, local input and creating environmental, social and economic benefits for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Letters To The Editor

Your View: Lock up your guns

Child Care Aware of Virginia implores the public to store firearms locked, unloaded, and out of the reach of children, with ammunition stored in a separate, locked location. It is the responsibility of all gun owners to ensure their firearm is never accessible to children.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts