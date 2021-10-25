Your View: California is the problem

Because California is controlled by environmentalist the craziest thing California did was recently passing new tougher emissions standards for tractor trailers. As a result a record number of cargo ships are stuck outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. According to www.thelastrefuge.com and www.skywatchtv.com the backlog at the ports in California is a consequence of new tougher emissions standards that prevent about half of the nation’s tractor trailer rigs from entering the state of a California. This nationwide supply problem is California's fault. However the federal government has the right to overrule the new emissions standards because the federal government has the constitutional control over commerce between states. Most are wrongly saying it's the result of a shortage of trucks and drivers. This crisis is brought to you by California environmentalist new tougher state EPA rules blocking older trucks that don't comply with their new tougher emissions from driving in the state. This will harm smaller businesses.