Your View: Bristol needs a new commissioner of revenue

A lot of Bristol’s residents and businesses are hurting.

After the hit our economy took in 2020, the last thing we needed was a big increase in real estate assessments, but that’s what Cloe Eva Barker allowed to happen. That’s why we need to change the leadership in the commissioner of revenue office, and that’s why I’m voting for Neal Osborne.

I don’t think it’s fair that Cloe Eva Barker, who lives in Washington County, can decide how much houses in the city are worth. I would much rather have someone who lives in the city making those choices.

Neal Osborne did a good job as mayor and showed us his leadership skills, and I think that’s what we need for commissioner. He says he’ll be transparent about how the office runs and make actually helping people a top priority. He has said he’ll focus on helping senior citizens and veterans who really need a break.

New leadership will really help our city, and I think Neal is the man for the job.