 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Bristol needs a new commissioner of revenue
0 comments

Your View: Bristol needs a new commissioner of revenue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A lot of Bristol’s residents and businesses are hurting.

After the hit our economy took in 2020, the last thing we needed was a big increase in real estate assessments, but that’s what Cloe Eva Barker allowed to happen. That’s why we need to change the leadership in the commissioner of revenue office, and that’s why I’m voting for Neal Osborne.

I don’t think it’s fair that Cloe Eva Barker, who lives in Washington County, can decide how much houses in the city are worth. I would much rather have someone who lives in the city making those choices.

Neal Osborne did a good job as mayor and showed us his leadership skills, and I think that’s what we need for commissioner. He says he’ll be transparent about how the office runs and make actually helping people a top priority. He has said he’ll focus on helping senior citizens and veterans who really need a break.

New leadership will really help our city, and I think Neal is the man for the job.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters To The Editor

Your View | A response from Canada

An item in your publication misrepresents Canada’s forest management and how toilet paper is made. Canada’s approach will always be about balance, local input and creating environmental, social and economic benefits for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Letters To The Editor

Your View: Lock up your guns

Child Care Aware of Virginia implores the public to store firearms locked, unloaded, and out of the reach of children, with ammunition stored in a separate, locked location. It is the responsibility of all gun owners to ensure their firearm is never accessible to children.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts