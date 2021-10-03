Your View: Bristol must get serious about landfill, recycling and other sustainability issues

The responsibility for the landfill, and for all landfills, lies with all of us in our consumer-throwaway culture, and in our refusing to do anything about it.

The bad air Bristol has is not worse than Kingsport had, but Kingsport did more than try to clean up Tennessee Eastman. Many Kingsport citizens studied the effects of environmental pollution issues, and even got a grant from ETSU to study the long-term cancer-causing effects. We have to be vigilant in our whole area, for we are often used for others' gains.

The Dump the Dump movement is a start, with a community meeting coming up at the YWCA on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. on the landfill issue. Hopefully this meeting will be a way to really address most of the effects of landfills, especially that of Bristol's having no recycling.

Last, we have to open up Bristol, Virginia City Council meetings to other crucial untended business, too. In a way, this environmental issue puts us in a kind of "tunnel vision" which keeps us from planning for the future of our town. Yes, we are often used for others' gains: we still have that casino opening coming up!

What do we really want for Bristol in the next 50 years? More hit-or-miss solutions, or to have Bristol be a leader in environmental issues? Are we just waiting to be declared a Superfund site, or can we try to take some small steps toward being a sustainable city?