Your View: Bristol has proven it should not oversee a landfill

This letter is in response to “Your View” appearing on the Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, editorial page written by Joshua Slagle.
Elected officials do not inherit problems. They are elected to solve problems. Yes, the chatter needs to stop and legal action taken by the citizens in the Twin Cities of Bristol. A class action lawsuit should be taken against the City of Bristol, Virginia; Virginia Municipal League Insurance Programs (VMLIP Liability); and the State of Virginia EPA department.
For the last 42 years, I lived in the suburbs of Richmond, Virginia. This past June, after retiring, I moved back to my home in Sullivan County, Tennessee. After returning home, I traveled to Exit 7 near I-81 only to endure the smell from the landfill. I choose not to shop that area; instead, I travel to Johnson City. But the industrious people of Bristol who endure the smell daily need more than consultants who bring no solutions.
Yes, I’m not familiar with the “actual facts,” but I know one fact: The City of Bristol, Virginia stinks. (That will make a nice welcome sign for the city.)
I believe Bristol, Virginia should do the following: first, sell the dump to a private party (Waste Management, etc.); second, close the dump and seal with an earthen cap; third, truck all future trash to an EPA-approved managed landfill.
The City of New York sends trash to Amelia, Virginia. The landfill is owned and operated by Waste Management. Duke Power sends coal ash from North Carolina to this same landfill; no odor problems occur at that landfill. The City of Petersburg, Virginia, sold the city-owned landfill to a private company. That landfill is located next to South Park Mall and Interstate 95. It is now a large mountain of trash with no odor problems. The City of Virginia Beach placed an earthen cap over its city-owned landfill and turned the landfill into a park called Mount Trashmore. Someone should/could consult with the City of Virginia Beach for a solution.
The city has proven they should not oversee a landfill. The casino is not going to cure the landfill issue. In fact, the casino will add to the problem.
The good people of Bristol deserve better, and giving the elected officials and a paid city manager a pass will only exacerbate the problem.
Revenue that is derived from the landfill operation should be returned to the citizens of Bristol for enduring the smell.