Your View: Bristol has proven it should not oversee a landfill

This letter is in response to “Your View” appearing on the Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, editorial page written by Joshua Slagle.

Elected officials do not inherit problems. They are elected to solve problems. Yes, the chatter needs to stop and legal action taken by the citizens in the Twin Cities of Bristol. A class action lawsuit should be taken against the City of Bristol, Virginia; Virginia Municipal League Insurance Programs (VMLIP Liability); and the State of Virginia EPA department.

For the last 42 years, I lived in the suburbs of Richmond, Virginia. This past June, after retiring, I moved back to my home in Sullivan County, Tennessee. After returning home, I traveled to Exit 7 near I-81 only to endure the smell from the landfill. I choose not to shop that area; instead, I travel to Johnson City. But the industrious people of Bristol who endure the smell daily need more than consultants who bring no solutions.

Yes, I’m not familiar with the “actual facts,” but I know one fact: The City of Bristol, Virginia stinks. (That will make a nice welcome sign for the city.)