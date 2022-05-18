 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Blind or forced allegiance to party is deadly to democracy

Blind allegiance to a political party is both the death of democracy itself and also the death of independent thought.

You should always be able to question the candidate for any political party. You should be able to question your politicians. You should be able to dislike any candidate or politician, and while we’re at it, if someone wants you to join their party committee, you should absolutely not have to sign anything claiming you’ll only vote for their candidate.

Candidates should not be blocking voters for calling them out, asking questions, or leaving criticism on their public candidate pages on social media. When you’re running for an elected position you are running to represent these people. These people’s voices matter and you are just the extension of their voices.

The 19th Amendment to the constitution guarantees our right to vote how we see fit. The First Amendment guarantees our right to be critical and vocal of our like or dislike of any candidate.

These are our rights, our rights that are explicitly mentioned in the Constitution of these United States of America.

Attempts by any party, including Democrats or Republicans, to interfere with those rights is nothing short of corruption.

We don’t have to like your candidate. We can tell you when your candidate is bad, and if you can’t handle the heat stay off the ballot.

