Your View: Assembly needs to allow locales to exempt senior citizens from property taxes

In the quotable words of the wise late Margaret Mead, an American cultural anthropologist, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; in fact, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

The Bristol Herald Courier published my letter of Sept. 9, 2019, calling for senior citizens to be exempt from property taxes.

The Virginia General Assembly now needs to allow the governing body of any county, city and town the ability to make laws for an exemption from local taxation of local property to the senior citizens age group in the mid-eighties and up.

In my two cents worth of an opinion, it’s plain and simple, some thoughtful, brave and courageous individuals in the commonwealth of Virginia should organize and navigate a movement for a place on a referendum ballot to be addressed by the voting citizens to decide this important moral rule of principle in voting for this issue.

For years, as a former resident of Virginia, I and many other people have paid taxes into the coffers of the state, county and town. Also, this subject feels they have the right to express these words for the benefit of those of the golden ages.