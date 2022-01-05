Your View: Ashli Babbit's past has nothing to do with the injustice of her death

Your article titled, “Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story,” was very disturbing.

The only reason we know her name is because she was the only one shot and killed at the Capitol on 1-6-2021. That should be the topic.

Yes, she was a trespasser, and that was wrong. But she was unarmed and shot by a Capitol police officer from 20 feet away. That is murder. If we saw that take place in China or Russia on our TVs, we would be appalled. Well, I am.

Why didn't you run a like article on George Floyd, which this newspaper did and does call a martyr? All this article, which is typical of this newspaper, did was further divide Americans.

