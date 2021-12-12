Yoour View | Morgan Griffith wrong on vaccination

Morgan Griffith’s latest ill-timed letter on COVID vaccination arrived the same day as news that the omicron variant has been detected in Virginia. In his usual pandering to his MAGA base, Mr. Griffith pulls straws in an attempt to deflect the urgent need for all people to be vaccinated.

Southwest Virginia, like deepest Africa, has a low vaccination rate, which in turn allows new mutations of the virus to flourish. The latest omicron variant is thought to be even more highly transmissible than the delta version. Perhaps we will soon have our own local mutation — maybe call it the Appalachian Freedom version.

Mr. Griffith’s assertion that health care providers should not be mandatorily vaccinated is especially disgraceful. But then again, we are talking about a man who wanted to throw out the will of 70,024 voters in his district who chose Biden over Trump by refusing to certify the results of the 2020 election. That is how Democracy dies.

Elsewhere, Morgan Griffith voted against the best interests of Virginians by opposing the stimulus package, the infrastructure package, green energy initiatives and anything else that would help the people he represents.

Can’t Republicans find any better candidate to run for the 9th District seat?