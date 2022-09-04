Your View | Youngkin's plan to remove Virginia from RGGI is disingenuous, lacks vision

Today’s [Thursday’s] article concerning Youngkin’s proposal to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) reveals a lack of vision from the governor.
The reason given for removing our state from a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions was that the program constitutes a direct tax to the ratepayers with an estimated $2.39 monthly addition to our electric bill. Claiming that a paltry monthly fee merits removal of greenhouse gas mitigation is an illogical and disingenuous argument.
I feel the full reason for removing Virginia from the RGGI has not been explained to the citizens. The decision to have a higher electric bill in exchange for a livable planet is an intelligent choice, not an excuse for political pettifogging.