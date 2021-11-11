 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View | Youngkin is bad for Appalachia
1 comment

Your View | Youngkin is bad for Appalachia

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Well ... here we go again.

There has never been more of a pressing need for the federal government to provide much-needed finances and resources to rebuild Appalachia/Southwest Virginia coal country communities decimated by the free markets’ long-term collapse of King Coal.

There has never been more of a pressing need for federal/state funding to rebuild Appalachian public schools, which are now literally falling down around the teachers’/students’ heads.

Glenn Youngkin does not support either of these initiatives. He opposes more “government intervention” and will drain monies from public education to support charter schools.

Your kids will continue to face underfunding for economic redevelopment ... and public schools simply because of your overwhelming support for Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Congratulations!

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

1 comment

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View: In everything give thanks

I am thankful to be writing this at this time before freedom of speech is completely eliminated. … I am thankful to have my health at this time, but the Lord can call me home whenever my time is up. No vaccine can keep me on this earth forever.

Letters

Your View | Why did I serve?

When I signed up to defend America by joining the U.S. Army at age 17, doing my time and being discharged honorably but disabled, the government promised certain things to me. As a vet, I have been treated terribly and ignored by the VA Medical Center. Why did I serve?

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts