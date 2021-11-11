Your View | Youngkin is bad for Appalachia

Well ... here we go again.
There has never been more of a pressing need for the federal government to provide much-needed finances and resources to rebuild Appalachia/Southwest Virginia coal country communities decimated by the free markets’ long-term collapse of King Coal.
There has never been more of a pressing need for federal/state funding to rebuild Appalachian public schools, which are now literally falling down around the teachers’/students’ heads.
Glenn Youngkin does not support either of these initiatives. He opposes more “government intervention” and will drain monies from public education to support charter schools.
Your kids will continue to face underfunding for economic redevelopment ... and public schools simply because of your overwhelming support for Republican Glenn Youngkin.
Congratulations!