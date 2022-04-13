Your View: Yes, Biden policies created inflation and high gas prices

The political divisions today could not be illustrated more than by Nancy Liebrecht’s letter.
The educational system has failed to inform citizens how our free market system works, and the propaganda media is a mouthpiece for the misinformation larded into her post.
There are so many fallacies in her letter that I cannot possibly address all of them in the mere 300 words allotted, so I will just dismantle one of them. Yes, Ms. Liebrecht, the Biden policies were directly responsible for the highest inflation in 40 years as well as gas prices. Biden made no secret he intended to destroy the petroleum industry and made a spectacle the first day in office, shutting down the Keystone pipeline. Heavy-handed regulations followed, banks were discouraged from lending, and a general antagonism prevailed. Production fell by over 1 million barrels a day, taking us from energy independence to hat in hand to the Saudis, Venezuela, even Iran to make up the loss. This was only because of the political damage. It will not stop as long as they are in power. The new budget continues by imposing confiscatory taxes on the oil industry.
People are also reading…
Inflation is a direct function of the money supply. When the government introduces too much money into the system, inflation results. (Ask Pulitzer Prize winner Milton Friedman.) Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the COVID relief plan and the out-of-control spending put trillions of excess money into the system. Families were given free money to spend. Too many dollars were chasing too few goods. The Biden inflation is the result. Numerous economists warned of the consequences of these reckless actions, but economic idiocy prevailed, and here we are.
The progressive ideology will destroy the U.S. as we know it. Elections have consequences, as we see. Let’s keep that in mind next election.