Your View: Yes, Biden policies created inflation and high gas prices

There are so many fallacies in her letter that I cannot possibly address all of them in the mere 300 words allotted, so I will just dismantle one of them. Yes, Ms. Liebrecht, the Biden policies were directly responsible for the highest inflation in 40 years as well as gas prices. Biden made no secret he intended to destroy the petroleum industry and made a spectacle the first day in office, shutting down the Keystone pipeline. Heavy-handed regulations followed, banks were discouraged from lending, and a general antagonism prevailed. Production fell by over 1 million barrels a day, taking us from energy independence to hat in hand to the Saudis, Venezuela, even Iran to make up the loss. This was only because of the political damage. It will not stop as long as they are in power. The new budget continues by imposing confiscatory taxes on the oil industry.