Your View: Worship celebrations should be all BMS does on Easter

I am a follower of Jesus Christ saved under his precious blood.

I watched on April 17 the Easter celebration at the Bristol Motor Speedway. I appreciate the efforts of the son of Bruton Smith (Marcus) and the staff at the track to make an effort to bring people to Christ. The issue, in my opinion, is the track should not have had the race on the holiest day of the year.

If BMS wanted to celebrate Easter then the racing calendar should have been rearranged, and the main focus should have been on praising God and his son Jesus by having more preachers and singing from not only our community but evangelists from other areas of the country. After all, we need to remember NASCAR did not go to the cross, and they didn’t pay your sin debt in full.

I would like to see 160,000 people at the track one weekend worshipping God and singing his praise and, above all, being saved. That would be the greatest weekend for BMS.

Do not make sporting events your God.