Your View | Withholding history makes ‘snowflakes’ of students

Not too long ago a label of “snowflake” was given to those who refused to participate in or endorse divisive speech. Snowflake was considered an undesirable state by those who coined the phrase.

Time has passed and now legislation is being developed and implemented to prevent teaching of history and other topics deemed divisive. The very persons who objected to snowflakes are taking steps to ensure our students’ status as snowflakes.

The premeditated withholding of our history as a people and a country brings shame on us. Our students will eventually learn the truth of their censored lessons. Admiration and respect of your fellow citizens is not earned through half-truths and white washing. The truth will not only set you free but will advance our country as a bastion of freedom and knowledge.