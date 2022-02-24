 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Withholding history makes ‘snowflakes’ of students

  • 0

Not too long ago a label of “snowflake” was given to those who refused to participate in or endorse divisive speech. Snowflake was considered an undesirable state by those who coined the phrase.

Time has passed and now legislation is being developed and implemented to prevent teaching of history and other topics deemed divisive. The very persons who objected to snowflakes are taking steps to ensure our students’ status as snowflakes.

The premeditated withholding of our history as a people and a country brings shame on us. Our students will eventually learn the truth of their censored lessons. Admiration and respect of your fellow citizens is not earned through half-truths and white washing. The truth will not only set you free but will advance our country as a bastion of freedom and knowledge.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Stop exploiting Summer Wells

Many have taken the case of Summer Wells and pushed their own personal gain at her expense, whether it be social media, YouTube or any other form of for-profit media. This stirs up baseless rumors and only cause headaches for those involved in the case with the right intentions.

Your View | Joe Biden is the worst; a lying communist dog

We ate fried baloney sandwiches and watched the news on TV. Joe Biden was talking about his first year in office, but I couldn't hear what he was saying because my wife was jumping up and down, beating on the TV with a cast iron skillet and yelling, "You're a lying communist dog!"

Your View | Ballad should not treat those who are unvaccinated

A big problem during this pandemic has been that those who proclaim their right to be unvaccinated still want everything to remain available to them when they get sick with COVID-19 — including hospital beds. They imperil the community, but expect the community to care for them.

Your View | The snitch line gestapo should be a warning

In Nazi Germany the Gestapo used a tip line for people to turn in their Jewish neighbors. Thoughts, teachings, lesson plans and textbooks were fabricated to ensure indoctrination. Virginia now joins Texas as an informant state where citizens act as minions of a political party.

Your View | Column was wrong; milk does a body good

As a child nutrition director with a school nutrition specialist certification and a registered dietitian nutritionist with a Ph.D. in nutritional sciences, we were disappointed to read the misinformation in the recent article, “It’s Time for Milk’s Free Ride in Schools to End.”

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts