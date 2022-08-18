 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Why do Tenn. leaders refuse Medicaid expansion when need is so great for its citizens?

So, what’s the deal with Medicaid expansion?

Why does our state government refuse to go there? It would have cost Tennessee nothing to expand. We would have taken in more than $12 billion and 300,000 Tennesseans would have gained health insurance while 1,900 fewer people would have died from that lack of health insurance.

How many tens of thousands suffer from untreated health problems for fear of the cost of treatment?

How many Tennesseans have been forced into personal bankruptcy due to medical bills? How many of our rural hospitals have closed due to unpaid bills? When medical bills go unpaid, the rest of us end up paying for it in lost access to health care and increased costs passed on to us by providers. It hurts all of us when others suffer.

If our leaders had expanded Medicaid, perhaps Tennessee would not be number one in rural hospital closures per capita, third highest personal bankruptcy rate, fifth highest maternal mortality, ninth highest poverty rate, and tenth highest infant mortality rate.

Why don’t our leaders lift a finger to tackle these problems? Imagine how our economy could grow with that kind of cash infusion, with fewer bankruptcies and fewer deaths, and with healthier people.

