Your View | Why did I serve?
Your View | Why did I serve?

It saddens me that when I signed up to defend America by joining the U.S. Army at age 17, doing my time and being discharged honorably but disabled, the government promised certain things to me. One was travel reimbursement to and from the many appointments I have. The VA cannot offer several medical specialists, so they offer you treatment at a private doctor or facility. I went to the Mountain Home VA Medical Center back in May 2021, explaining to them that I was not receiving my travel pay. I had to speak to the travel pay section, and they showed it’s being processed, but now I had to talk with the Fiscal Office, where they process payments. This I found to be an absolute nightmare. As a vet, I have been treated terribly and ignored, and they won’t answer letters. They have outright said they would not help. I explained I don’t have that money, and they said they don’t have it back, so where is it? To me, I would think it’s their job to find out! It’s now November and still no cooperation from the VA Medical Center. Why did I serve?

