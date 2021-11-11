It saddens me that when I signed up to defend America by joining the U.S. Army at age 17, doing my time and being discharged honorably but disabled, the government promised certain things to me. One was travel reimbursement to and from the many appointments I have. The VA cannot offer several medical specialists, so they offer you treatment at a private doctor or facility. I went to the Mountain Home VA Medical Center back in May 2021, explaining to them that I was not receiving my travel pay. I had to speak to the travel pay section, and they showed it’s being processed, but now I had to talk with the Fiscal Office, where they process payments. This I found to be an absolute nightmare. As a vet, I have been treated terribly and ignored, and they won’t answer letters. They have outright said they would not help. I explained I don’t have that money, and they said they don’t have it back, so where is it? To me, I would think it’s their job to find out! It’s now November and still no cooperation from the VA Medical Center. Why did I serve?
Your View | Why did I serve?
- By William Garrison | Chilhowie, Virginia
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just so you know, Critical Race Theory is not taught in public schools, only in upper-level law classes. History is not about feelings, but about what happened, and will always include some things that make us uncomfortable.
I was pleasantly surprised to read the front page story, “Markers dedicated,” honoring Charles Spurgeon Johnson, a civil rights leader, and the Lee Street Baptist Church. Thank you for featuring this civil rights leader and church so that others will learn of his legacy.
Guys like Glenn Youngkin, corporate raiders, have cost workers thousands of jobs. He doesn't care.
Herschel Walker was a man that staunchly stood by his conservative values and held strong to his faith before all else. I know in my heart of hearts that my amazing dad would have given his full support to Jenny Nichols for school board.
The citizens of Damascus have an important decision on Nov. 2. This electoral decision will determine the direction and quality of life for many of our residents.
There has never been a more pressing need for the federal government to provide aid to rebuild Appalachia/Southwest Virginia coal country communities and for federal/state funding to rebuild Appalachian public schools. Glenn Youngkin does not support either of these initiatives.
I am thankful to be writing this at this time before freedom of speech is completely eliminated. … I am thankful to have my health at this time, but the Lord can call me home whenever my time is up. No vaccine can keep me on this earth forever.
On Tuesday, I strongly encourage my fellow Bristol, Virginians to wisely reelect and retain Cloe Eva Barker as our outstanding commissioner of revenue.
Jerry Crabtree and Benjamin Crabtree, owners of the Longley/Gibson House on Main Street in Abingdon, would like to voice our opposition in writing as to the legalization of open drinking on Main Street.