Your View | Who has Griffith become? Time for him to go

Congressman Morgan Griffith has been outraged about an “extraordinary raid” on former President Donald Trump’s home. Now, we all know that Trump possessed classified government-owned documents, discovered through a search warrant, signed by a judge. Remember Trump’s call to “Lock her up!” when the FBI similarly investigated Hillary Clinton’s emails?

Griffith suggests that Biden is like a monarch, but doesn’t mention Trump’s dictator-like suggestion that his vice president should be hanged, his urging a mob to “fight like hell” as they go the Capitol, and telling them that he “loves them” after they have broken windows, smashed doors, defiled the building, and assaulted police. Trump lost to Biden and now falsely claims the election was stolen. Does Griffith see his irony?

In an opinion column in August, Griffith described his long, very difficult, but heroic day in traveling to see the ruins of flooding in Southwest Virginia. How about supporting affordable health care for those constituents? Or addressing climate change to combat the record-setting floods, airport-runway-melting heat, droughts, ravaging fires, increasingly powerful storms, and rising sea levels? Scientists have been warning about these increasing natural disasters. Griffith knows that climate change is real, but refuses to even acknowledge its dangerous, life-threatening changes.

Does he have children and grandchildren?

Griffith supports states’ rights when it’s about abortion. He approves of the government forcing women to give birth. but… he voted to reject Pennsylvania’s state right to choose its electors on January 6. Maybe he wasn’t storming the Capitol that day, but his vote was an attack on the Constitution and an insurrection in itself.

Griffith votes against the Constitution, against addressing climate change, and against lowering health care costs.

Who has this man become? Time for him to go!