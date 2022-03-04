Your View | While ‘Earthing,’ grateful to a Slater Center true guardian

Sometimes a letter should be written for a heart, just because a heart is located somewhere that is big and worthy. This is that letter.

I might have high blood pressure. Something has been a little up with my health lately, so I was doing what I know to do to take care of myself — anything that felt therapeutic. Probably the top treatment that always makes me feel better, no matter what the problem, is to “touch the ground” or “Earthing” as it has been called. Earthing, or grounding, is simply the practice of putting skin on grass and is known to reduce inflammation as well as blood pressure, and I have noticed positive mental effects too.

So without much consideration for how I might appear, this story opens with me face down lying in the front yard, for optimal benefit.

“Are you OK?” The voice was Malory, the sweet lady who works at Slater Center, who had driven by in her car. I reassured her I was fine, but was left knowing that there is a true guardian of people up there at Slater, in Malory. She is the kindest, most concerned person I have ever met, and deserves great thanks.