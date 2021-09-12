 Skip to main content
Your View: Where is church leadership in this deadly pandemic?
Your View: Where is church leadership in this deadly pandemic?

Where is the voice of the church in the midst of a crippling pandemic?

I have noted one sign in the area, at Piney Flats Presbyterian Church, that says “God helps those who help themselves, Get Vaccinated.”

Other that this one instance, my perception has been that all churches, including mine, have been disturbingly silent during a time of deep crisis and a void of elected leadership. The church basically looks exactly like society, wide open, minimal, if any, precautions, and indeed contributing to the crushing of our health care system.

Were all these unnecessary deaths, suffering, and loss caused by an epidemic of drinking and driving or other “vice” on a massive scale, would the church have remained just as silent? The church takes a firm stand against taking of life via abortions, understandably, so why so silent now?

I’m not even advocating that the church should promote vaccines, but they should be promoting “take care of your fellow man,” and if you choose to not vaccinate, then do consider others — a hallmark of Christianity — and wear a mask, social distance, stay out of public, avoid large gatherings and prevent the spread of this horrible disease and the crippling of our health care system. Doing this would, hopefully, give this virus time to die out before it mutates into a vaccine-resistant strain, bringing us right back to where we started.

In the end, not only am I deeply, deeply disappointed in the actions, or lack of actions, of my fellow man, I am more disappointed in the lack of leadership from the church. The new normal I guess. This has been a real eye-opener.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

