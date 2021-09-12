Your View: Where is church leadership in this deadly pandemic?

Where is the voice of the church in the midst of a crippling pandemic?

I have noted one sign in the area, at Piney Flats Presbyterian Church, that says “God helps those who help themselves, Get Vaccinated.”

Other that this one instance, my perception has been that all churches, including mine, have been disturbingly silent during a time of deep crisis and a void of elected leadership. The church basically looks exactly like society, wide open, minimal, if any, precautions, and indeed contributing to the crushing of our health care system.

Were all these unnecessary deaths, suffering, and loss caused by an epidemic of drinking and driving or other “vice” on a massive scale, would the church have remained just as silent? The church takes a firm stand against taking of life via abortions, understandably, so why so silent now?