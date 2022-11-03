Your View | When will Griffith do something?

In his latest public statement, Congressman Morgan Griffith once more shows he is not really working for the people of Southwest Virginia. He is smart enough to know better, which makes this all the more frustrating.

Griffith wants to complain that Dr. Anthony Fauci is not doing his job in uncovering a lab leak in Wuhan, China, which Griffith thinks is the source of COVID-19. This conspiracy theory has been shown by numerous studies to be based on no reliable evidence. The majority of evidence indicates the COVID-19 virus started through unintentional encounters in a “wet market” where wild animals were sold.

This summer, the journal Science, the world’s premier scientific journal, published a geospatial analysis of earliest virus cases which placed a bulls-eye on the wet market in Wuhan. Another study using different methods was also published showing similar geographic patterns.

But Morgan Griffith says he doubts these scientists. His argument? “The evidence seems inconclusive.” Well, since Griffith is no scientist, much less a virologist, I think he should give us a more convincing argument for dismissing the hard work of scholars.

Griffith knows exactly what he is doing: spreading Trumpian conspiracy theories that make China and Dr. Fauci out to be the villains. Why dismiss the science? To distract us from the disastrous Trump/Republican handling of the pandemic.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans died unnecessarily because they dismissed the seriousness of the disease when it was first arriving on our shores. Griffith knows this. Having sold his soul to Trump, Griffith licks that man’s boots in hopes of keeping his comfy chair in Washington.

More than this, Griffith supports the current Republican plan to lower taxes on the very richest Americans (like himself and Trump) - a plan that would cause $3 trillion in deficits.

When will he do something for the ordinary people in Southwest Virginia? When will he earn his pay? Instead of spending most of his time blaming Anthony Fauci, foreigners and Democrats for every problem?