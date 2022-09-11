Your View | When Griffith stands straight, speaks truth, we’ll know he supports our Constitution

Yes, Congressman Morgan Griffith now claims that forgiving student debt is unconstitutional. But Griffith did not stand up for limiting the power of the president when Trump was in office. In fact, Griffith would give king-like powers to the former president by reversing the results of the 2020 election.

Bruce says it is “easy for Democrats to pull up their skirts and shriek at the mention of Donald Trump.” It was a sexist comment, but I won’t dwell on that aspect. The chair of the Washington County Republican Party implies here that his opponents are unmanly when they call out Trump loyalists like Griffith. Does Bruce (does Griffith?) think carrying weapons into the U.S. Capitol is manly? Christian men (and women) know that it was cowardly. A true sign of strength would be to refute Trump’s lies about the election, something Griffith has not done.