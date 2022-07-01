 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by The Vein Company

Your View | What is good for the goose is good for the gander

  • 0

There is another part of the equation that our illustrious Supreme Court justices failed to address in their decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Women do not get pregnant in a vacuum. Where there is an ovum, it takes sperm to make a zygote. In other words, it takes a male and a female to make a baby. This was never addressed in the anti-abortion scenario. This is basic biology that I learned from an unbanned book in school/library.

Women seek abortion due to health reasons and major fetus birth defects. More often abortions are the result of rape, incest, and economics. A male has committed a violent act on a female and/or the male leaves without taking responsibility for the pregnancy.

My solution is to not just punish the female but to also require the male to share responsibility. Studies show that one of five males have been involved in an abortion. In this day and age, it is easy to prove paternity. DNA testing for paternity is 99.9% accurate.

The only right solution possible is to make both males and females responsible for the well-being of the miraculous birth of our precious children.

Giving Your View

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Griffith pushes same corporate deregulation fairy tale

Griffith is peddling more of the same old fairy tale that if we let big corporations do whatever they want, the benefits will trickle down to us. After decades of static wages, crumbling infrastructure, declining access to ever more expensive health care, we should know better.

Your View: What's so sporting about hunting?

Your View: What's so sporting about hunting?

I read an unusual but interesting commentary in the Richmond Times-Dispatch recently, from a hunter who was lauding and applauding our General Assembly for opening up additional “conservation and recreational” opportunities for Virginians by allowing Sunday hunting.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts