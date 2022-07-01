Your View | What is good for the goose is good for the gander

There is another part of the equation that our illustrious Supreme Court justices failed to address in their decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Women do not get pregnant in a vacuum. Where there is an ovum, it takes sperm to make a zygote. In other words, it takes a male and a female to make a baby. This was never addressed in the anti-abortion scenario. This is basic biology that I learned from an unbanned book in school/library.

Women seek abortion due to health reasons and major fetus birth defects. More often abortions are the result of rape, incest, and economics. A male has committed a violent act on a female and/or the male leaves without taking responsibility for the pregnancy.

My solution is to not just punish the female but to also require the male to share responsibility. Studies show that one of five males have been involved in an abortion. In this day and age, it is easy to prove paternity. DNA testing for paternity is 99.9% accurate.

The only right solution possible is to make both males and females responsible for the well-being of the miraculous birth of our precious children.