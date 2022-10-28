Your View | What has Morgan Griffith done for you?

I am writing to the people in Southwest Virginia. Shut out the national noise and examine Morgan Griffith’s record as our congressman.

What has he done to help us locally?

A congressman is elected to help the people of their district, not push their agenda. Whether you are a Democrat, Independent, or Republican, Griffith has opposed many opportunities for our people. The UMWA and the AFL-CIO report he has not helped disabled miners or workers as expected. He has opposed bills for veterans and mental health. He opposed the farm act, insulin support, reducing violence, and saving lives bills.

When he came to the office, I recall he was on vacation during a destructive tornado. Several people died, and damage was in the millions. Reportedly, he did not return from vacation and left us to help ourselves. We did not get FEMA funds. East Tennessee did receive monies.

Griffith has not brought in new business or endorsed innovative projects such as solar or wind power bringing jobs. Several communities remain without computer access and broadband services. During COVID, some children had no access to remote educational services. He is opposed to using mental health workers to help law enforcement with emergency situations. His lack of support has impacted local town governments, firefighters, police, schools, veterans, and low and middle-income families.

We have a lot of poverty in the area. The Netflix movie “Sicko” revealed the courage of two U.S. Attorneys in Abingdon. It also showed substance abuse is a big problem with a lack of services. We have people who are food deprived and with inadequate dental and medical care. He is holding Southwest Virginia back. So why reelect Morgan Griffith if he keeps pulling us backward?

What has Griffith done for you?