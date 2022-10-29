Your View | We should not elect election deniers

I have written before about the dangers we face in America of losing our democracy and the corruption we are exposed to in threats to the safety of our vote and those working elections.

Many states have passed laws bypassing results and allowing state legislatures to determine the winners. An early sign of an eroding democracy is the creation of doubt as in our 2020 election resulting in the January 6 insurrection on our nation’s Capitol. Many of our senators and representatives are ignoring the seriousness of the insurrection and heave abandoned their sworn oath. Organized hate groups have demonstrated they intended to use weapons. We were in more danger than realized. Actions of hate groups have been acceptable in many strongly Republican areas. We are finding out every day how involved our former president was in planning this event. He was a power hungry president, requiring his appointees be loyal to him and not to their Constitutional oath. Are we going to allow the normalization of corruption?

October 19 the Bristol Herald Courier reported on a Washington Post analysis of Republican candidates for very important state offices and found out of 569 analyzed, 291 met their criteria for being election deniers, 51%. This presents a scary situation when we elect deniers to offices knowing they will not honor election results. Congressman Morgan Griffith, an election denier, equates his efforts to returning God, family and country to the nation. I imagine both our Tennessee senators and our representative are deniers. If deniers win this election who will save us from the resulting tyranny as honesty no longer will be an issue.

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid have been on the Republican chopping block for years. Abortion bans, birth control and invitro-fertilization are also on the outlaw agenda.

Are we going to allow these radical ideas to become reality?