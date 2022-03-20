Your View | We should expect more from leaders than childish attitudes

In “Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees,” we see a childish “you hit me first” attitude.
The Democrats’ rejection of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s nominees was reportedly in retaliation for the Republicans’ earlier defeat of other government appointments.
I know nothing about the candidates in either instance, but we should be able to expect more from our legislators — whether Republican or Democrat.
We didn’t elect elementary school candidates to run our government. Grow up, people!