Your View | We need to chill the landfill to slow rate of decomposition

As a resident of Bristol, Virginia, I have been following the trials and tribulations of the landfill.

I have done some online research on the situation at the landfill and other landfills. As we know, the problem is caused by the excessive production of landfill gas (LFG) by the bacterial decomposition/digestion of organic compounds.

In a “dry” landfill the heat of decomposition is 74 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, give or take several degrees. The heat at the extraction wells at the landfill is 140 to 145 degrees. This is called a “hot well.” The 17-acre, 300-foot deep landfill is analogous to a crockpot or reactor simmering in its own juices. Instead of the aroma of a good beef stew, we get the foul odor of LFG and leachate. The vast amount of fuel in the landfill will assure that the condition will last for years.

The present method of the extraction of the gas only decreases the emission rate of gas but does not address the cause; which is the generation of high heat. The more heat, the more gas is produced and the more emission.

One way to address the problem is to install a vertical closed loop geothermal cooling system (think gas refrigerator) to circulate chilled water or coolant in the extraction wells. This would reduce the heat and rate of decomposition to a more manageable level, decreasing the generation of gas. Heat sensitive switches would control pumps to regulate the rate of decomposition. This might produce more leachate from condensation. This could be addressed.

The mathematics of refrigeration are known. Engineers could use the parameters (flow rate, temperatures, volume, etc. ) obtained at the wells to extrapolate and design a geothermal system. A similar system called a thermosyphon is used in Alaska to stabilize the permafrost.

I suggest the EPA, DEQ and the Bristol Virginia City Council consider the feasibility of this proposal.

