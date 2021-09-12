Your View: We must question government to avoid another Afghanistan

I grew up near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in the ’70s. The Vietnam War was still going on, but I don’t remember it. What I do remember is that my dad would take me to his work at WABD radio station and I’d get a glimpse of the base and the soldiers.

I couldn’t wait until I turned 18 so I could join the U.S. Army. I finally did join in 1988, and I became a combat medic at the end of the Cold War. I loved soldiering so much that I eventually also became a Cavalry scout and then a combat engineer, and when I got older, I got into transportation. I volunteered for every military action possible until I medically retired in 2006.

During those 18 years, I lost three marriages, two children, several military friends to war and suicide; I became estranged from my own family and a lot more, but I kept soldiering because I knew there was honor in it.

Now I look at Afghanistan and wonder if I’ve wasted my life. After all those years, I finally have a family. I have a 6-year-old son whom I cherish, and he will not make the same mistakes as I have. I used to want him to serve our country, but not anymore. We citizens need to start questioning our government and making them accountable. It’s our job to do so and until we start doing our job correctly, we get exactly what we deserve.