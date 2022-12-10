Your View | We must heed James Madison's words

" Among the numerous advantages promised by a well-constructed Union, none deserves to be more accurately developed than its tendency to break and control the power of faction. The friend of popular governments, never finds himself so much alarmed for their character and fate as when he contemplates their propensity to this dangerous vice. He will not fail therefore to set a due value on any plan which, without violating the principles to which he is attached, provides a proper cure for it. The instability, injustice, and confusion introduced into the public councils have in truth been the mortal diseases under which popular governments have everywhere perished...... By a faction I understand a number of citizens, whether amounting to a majority or minority of the whole, who are united by some common impulse of passion or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community."