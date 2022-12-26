Your View | We must do more to stop human trafficking

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Most people wrongly think slavery ended in America. They believe the work of Abe Lincoln ended slavery. Sadly, the institution of slavery is still alive, it's just goes by a new name: human trafficking.

Every day, millions of victims, mostly women are bought and sold around the world. According to www.a21.org human trafficking is the abuse of children, women and men for their bodies or labor and is modern-day slavery.

There are over 40 million people enslaved around the world. The most upsetting fact is one-third of all sex trafficking is of children. Josh Peck won awards for is documentary called, "Silent Cry, The darker side of trafficking" and found a high among of child sex trafficking is demonic people using and abusing the children for occult purposes.

See skywatchtv.com For info on human trafficking visit www.acf.hhs.gov/trafficking or www.endslaverytn.org For help or to report a tip call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733(Befree).

America is ranked as one of the worse countries in the world for human trafficking. According to a report by the State Department, the top three nations of origin for victims of human trafficking were the United States, Mexico and the Philippines.

America's dirty little secret is America is the number one consumer of paid sex worldwide. So America is driving the demand as a society.

Tennessee is the best state in the nation for its response to the threat of human trafficking according to the nation's leading experts who gave Tennessee a grade of "B". Shared Hope International (sharedhope.org) grades and ranks every state in the nation annually assessing law enforcement approaches, legislation and survivor services.

Sadly, most states are doing little or nothing to stop human trafficking. A total of 37 states received a grade of "F" including Virginia.

D.D. Nave | Elizabethton, Tennessee