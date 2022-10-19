Your View | We have a right to practice our religion

A man wrote a letter recently in this opinion page. He didn’t like, “In God We Trust,” on local police cars I presume.

I conclude that under the Constitution and the U.S. Bill of Rights that we all have certain freedoms. We enjoy the freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of lawful assembly as well as freedom of religion. Great liberties!

But can we preserve them? We can lose them if we take them for granted or too lightly. To the point, you have a right to be an unbeliever or an agnostic. That is your personal choice. My choice is to believe in God and his son, Jesus Christ.

God has given many true proofs of his existence and his word is perfect and flawless. Last of all, if you choose to ignore God’s existence , that’s your business. But if I want to practice Christianity in the public square as well as in the private square, that is also my business and constitutional right.

I choose to believe in God. He is good and trustworthy. His scriptures are worth reading and obeying. The benefits are wonderful and good. I wish everyone could possess what I have. That is a firm hope, precious peace, sweet joy and eternal Heaven at last.

It’s worth it to be a believer. Please try it.